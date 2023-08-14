Using digital twins, robotics, and the metaverse to improve business processes

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digital Twin Consortium® today announced that Digital Bot Lab has joined the consortium. Digital Bot Lab is a leading technology company dedicated to advancing the field of robotics and artificial intelligence. Digital Bot Lab has built a collaborative network that seamlessly integrates automation technology with advanced simulation algorithms to deliver comprehensive solutions for clients.

“We’re delighted to have Digital Bot Lab as a member of the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC. “Their knowledge and experience with robotics and the metaverse provides valuable expertise towards accelerating the use of digital twins across industries.”

“Digital Bot Lab recognizes the importance of digital twin technology as a powerful enabler of the next phase of growth and innovation in the robotics industry,” said Yizhou Zhao, CEO of Digital Bot Lab. “By being part of the consortium, Digital Bot Lab gains access to a network of like-minded companies and experts from various industries, fostering knowledge sharing and collaborative efforts.”

About Digital Bot Lab

Digital Bot Lab established itself as a vanguard in the evolving digital landscape, shaping the future of Omniverse tools, Metaverse robotics, and live digital twin technology. We help companies develop Real-Time, Photo-Realistic Simulations of their business processes and train robots to complete labor-intensive tasks automatically. Digital Bot Lab, as an industry-leading professional for Microsoft Azure and NVIDIA Omniverse solutions, offers robust and scalable enterprise-grade solutions that leverage the advanced capabilities of these two platforms to deliver unparalleled performance and value. For more information, visit https://www.digitalbotlab.com/ .

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Digital Twin Consortium 978-855-0412 Karen@omg.org