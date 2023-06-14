Leveraging digital twins to address industry challenges

BOSTON, MA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digital Twin Consortium® today announced that Digital Catapult has joined the consortium. Digital Catapult is the UK authority on advanced digital technology and one of the leading voices in the twin transition of digital tech and sustainability. Digital Catapult has worked with numerous organizations in the UK to develop a commercial pipeline for digital twins and the technologies that enable them, building on shared interests from across the public and private sectors to drive common goals.

“We’re excited to have Digital Catapult as a member of the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “Their expertise and knowledge in fostering the development and adoption of innovative technologies will be very valuable as we work together to accelerate the use of digital twins across industries.”

“We’re thrilled to join the DTC, bringing our knowledge and networks of emerging technology innovation to build digital twins to enable new value chains and business models,” said Phil Young, Director of Strategy & External Affairs at Digital Catapult. “Digital Catapult sits at the heart of the UK’s technology ecosystem, with a unique position bringing together government, businesses, and academia to build the case for investment in digital twins, foster greater interoperability and openness in their development, and help the UK to compete in the global market. We look forward to working with the rest of the consortium in developing the future landscape of these transformational cyber physical systems.”

About Digital Catapult

Digital Catapult is the UK authority on advanced digital technology. Through collaboration and innovation, we accelerate industry adoption to drive growth and opportunity across the economy. Through our specialist programs and experimental facilities, we make sure that innovation thrives, and the right solutions make it to the real world. For more information, visit us on the web at https://www.digicatapult.org.uk/.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

