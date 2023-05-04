Digital twins and machine learning, quantum computing

BOSTON, MA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digital Twin Consortium® today announced that Qruise has joined the consortium. Qruise develops software that helps scientists and researchers use machine learning (ML) tools in their day-to-day scientific workflows without having to worry about what’s under the hood. They are developing ML for science as a productized toolset, making ML driven discovery accessible to all. At the heart of the Qruise toolset is a detailed and comprehensive digital twin of the entire experiment – both the quantum part and all surrounding experimental equipment.

“As proud members, Qruise is eager to contribute our expertise in the quantum domain, with a primary focus on machine learning. We recognize the critical importance of detailed digital twins for quantum computers and quantum sensors, we are grateful to the Digital Twin Consortium for providing us the platform to be an integral part of this transformative ecosystem,” said Nicu Becherescu, BDM of Qruise. “Together, we’ll shape the future of digital twin technology and quantum innovation.”

“We’re excited about working with Qruise as a member of the consortium,” said Dan Isaacs, GM, and CTO of DTC. “Their expertise and experience in machine learning and quantum computing will be very valuable as we work together to accelerate the adoption and use of digital twins across industry, academia, and government sectors.”

Qruise is implementing Machine Learning (ML) techniques for accelerating scientific research and development, with a specific focus on quantum technology development, including quantum computation, sensing, MRI, silicon photonics, and more.

Our mission is to create a Machine Learning Physicist that can work alongside experimentalists in labs, helping them achieve better and faster results while gaining a deeper understanding of the processes involved. We’ve created a toolset that makes the job of experimental scientists easier, speeding up device development, and ensuring optimal outcomes. With Qruise software, users remain in control of the development process, while we provide the tools to make it more efficient and effective.

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

