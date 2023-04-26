Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market has been consistently expanding in recent years. Growing consumer demand for personalized and unique wallpaper designs, along with advancements in digital printing technology and an increased preference for visually appealing home decor products, are driving factors for the growth.

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market recorded a valuation of USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 18.4% over the decade. Digitally printed wallpaper is a type of wallcovering created using digital printing technology. Unlike traditional wallpaper, which utilizes the screen-printing process, digitally printed wallpaper is made using large format printers that print high-resolution images onto wallpaper material. This permits more intricate and detailed patterns, textures and imagery to be printed onto the material. Furthermore, this capability also enables the customization of designs according to individual preferences or needs.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market sample report at https://market.us/report/digitally-printed-wallpapers-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

In 2022, by substrate, the market is dominated by vinyl . Vinyl wall coverings are long-lasting, scratch-resistant, and simple to maintain.

. Vinyl wall coverings are long-lasting, scratch-resistant, and simple to maintain. By printing technology, the Inkjet segment is dominant with a market share of 62% in the overall market.

is dominant with a market share of in the overall market. By end-user, the commercial segment is dominant because commercially printed wallpaper is frequently used to create distinctive designs that advance branding, improve ambiance, and distinguish places.

is dominant because commercially printed wallpaper is frequently used to create distinctive designs that advance branding, improve ambiance, and distinguish places. The North American region is dominant with a market share of 37% .

is dominant with a market share of . The CAGR of the Asia Pacific region is expected to have a high growth rate.

Factors affecting the growth of the Digitally Printed Wallpaper industry

Several factors affect the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper industry. Some of them are as follows;

Growing demand for customized wallpaper : As consumers increasingly desire personalized and customized wallpaper designs, digital printing technology provides the freedom to craft unique pieces according to individual tastes and preferences.

: As consumers increasingly desire personalized and customized wallpaper designs, digital printing technology provides the freedom to craft unique pieces according to individual tastes and preferences. Advances in digital printing technology : High-quality digital printers have enabled greater precision, color accuracy, and detail when producing wallpaper designs; this has resulted in an uptick in demand for digitally printed wallpaper.

: High-quality digital printers have enabled greater precision, color accuracy, and detail when producing wallpaper designs; this has resulted in an uptick in demand for digitally printed wallpaper. Growing consumer preference for aesthetically pleasing home decor products : With an increasing focus on home aesthetics, consumers are willing to invest in unique and captivating wallpaper designs that enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of their living spaces.

: With an increasing focus on home aesthetics, consumers are willing to invest in unique and captivating wallpaper designs that enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of their living spaces. Rising disposable income : As disposable income continues to increase; consumers are willing to spend more on home decor items such as digitally printed wallpaper.

: As disposable income continues to increase; consumers are willing to spend more on home decor items such as digitally printed wallpaper. Growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable wallpaper materials: As demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable wallpaper materials such as non-PVC wallpaper grows, the digitally printed wallpaper industry faces new opportunities.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/digitally-printed-wallpapers-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

The market for wallpaper that has been digitally produced has been expanding consistently in recent years. The demand for personalized also customized wallpaper designs is on the rise, and advances in digital printing technology and growing consumer preference for aesthetically pleasing home décor goods are also contributing factors to the growth. Moreover, the market has grown as a result of the expansion of the real estate sector, as well as rising disposable income and shifting living preferences. The demand for digitally printed wallpaper is anticipated to rise further as eco-friendly as well sustainable wallpaper materials, such as non-PVC wallpaper and gain appeal.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, boasting a 37% share. Europe is the biggest demand and awareness driver for personalized home decor goods; their supply chains and customer base are well-established within this industry. Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region also experienced substantial revenue generation growth at an increased compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. With growing consumer awareness and demand for personalized decor items, analysts anticipate further expansion of this sector across other regions such as South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 3.2 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 17 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 18.4% North America Revenue Share 37.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Digital printing technology advancements: The growth of digital printing technology has made it easier and more affordable to produce high-quality custom wallpaper patterns. Now that smaller producers and designers have more entry points into the market, there is more rivalry, which encourages innovation.

The growth of digital printing technology has made it easier and more affordable to produce high-quality custom wallpaper patterns. Now that smaller producers and designers have more entry points into the market, there is more rivalry, which encourages innovation. Customization and personalization: As consumers look for distinctive and personalized products more and more, digitally printed wallpaper offers them a platform to express their uniqueness. Digital printing can be used to create unique wallpaper patterns to fit a range of tastes and preferences.

As consumers look for distinctive and personalized products more and more, digitally printed wallpaper offers them a platform to express their uniqueness. Digital printing can be used to create unique wallpaper patterns to fit a range of tastes and preferences. Growing consumer desire for environmentally friendly products: Thanks to advances in digital printing technology, wallpaper can now be made with environmentally friendly materials and processes.

Market Restraints

High initial investment: Setting up a digital printing factory to produce wallpaper and buying the required equipment are both expensive. This might make it more difficult for new rivals to enter the market and for smaller companies to expand.

Setting up a digital printing factory to produce wallpaper and buying the required equipment are both expensive. This might make it more difficult for new rivals to enter the market and for smaller companies to expand. Limited sustainable choices: Only a limited number of sustainable and eco-friendly materials are readily available, despite the growing demand for environmentally friendly wallpaper choices. Because of this, it might be more difficult for companies to meet customer demand, and the cost of environmentally friendly choices might increase.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Personalized and Customizable Home Decor Products: Digitally printed wallpaper presents a practical and adaptable choice for consumers who are increasingly looking for one-of-a-kind and customized decor items. One of the primary benefits of using this type of paper for creating unique designs and patterns is that demand for digitally printed wallpaper is anticipated to increase.

Digitally printed wallpaper presents a practical and adaptable choice for consumers who are increasingly looking for one-of-a-kind and customized decor items. One of the primary benefits of using this type of paper for creating unique designs and patterns is that demand for digitally printed wallpaper is anticipated to increase. Technology advancements related to digital printing: As this field develops, it is anticipated that quality, speed, and economy will further improve. This can lower production costs and increase output, increasing customer access to and affordability of digitally printed wallpaper.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=100075

Report Segmentation of the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

Substrate Insight

Vinyl is the most popular substance for wallpaper created digitally. The market proportion of this substrate is 37%. Vinyl wall coverings are easy to keep, durable, and scratch resistant. Because they are impermeable, they can be used in high-moisture spaces like bathrooms and kitchens. Nonwoven substrates are favored for digitally printed wallpaper because they are reliable, simple to use, and can hide wall flaws. Nonwoven walls are additionally breathable and can help stop the growth of mold and mildew.

Printing Technology Insight

With a market share of 62% in the overall industry, the inkjet segment dominates, because of its high-quality output, accessibility, and adaptability. Inkjet printing is widely used in the global market for digitally produced wallpaper. Ink droplets are sprayed using this technology onto the surface of the wallpaper material to create a high-resolution picture with vibrant colors and fine details. Electrophotography, also known as digital laser printing, is another method used to produce wallpaper that has been digitally produced. This technique uses a laser to create an electrostatic image on a drum, which toner particles then transmit to the wallpaper material.

End User Insight

With a market share of about 40%, the commercial sector dominates. Commercially printed wallpaper is frequently used to create distinctive designs that advance branding, improve ambiance, and distinguish places. Restaurants can use digitally printed wallpaper with food pictures to make the dining experience more inviting for their customers. Hotels could also use beautiful scenery as a backdrop to create inviting, peaceful environments for visitors. Residential digitally printed wallpaper is used to design distinctive areas that reflect the tastes and personalities of the homeowners. Homeowners can choose from a wide variety of patterns, colors, and designs, or even make their own to match their decor.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/digitally-printed-wallpapers-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Substrate

Nonwoven

Vinyl

Paper

Others

Based on Printing Technology

Inkjet

Electrophotography

Based on the Type of Wallpaper

Wildlife

Scenic Beauty

Lifestyle

Architectural

Portrait

Wedding

Fashion

Abstract

Others

Based on the End User

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global digitally printed wallpaper market is highly fragmented and features a number of players operating within it. These key players strive to find innovative ways to serve customers better and retain them for longer periods of time, using production methods and materials with the minimum investment required.

Some of the major players include:

A S Creation Tapeten AG

Grandeco Wallfashion Group Belgium NV

Graham and Brown Ltd

MX Display Ltd

Flavor Paper

Moonavoor Sisustus

JOHNMARK LTD

Glamora Srl

Inkiostro Bianco PI

Tecnografica

Syndikat4

DAISY JAMES

ELITIS

MINDTHEGAP

YO2 Designs

Arte International

Astek

Momentum Textiles & Wallcovering

Londonart

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

In 2021: Muraspec Group introduced a new line of wallpaper 2021 that featured environmentally friendly choices made from recycled materials.

Muraspec Group introduced a new line of wallpaper 2021 that featured environmentally friendly choices made from recycled materials. In 2020: Flavor Paper and artist Wayne White teamed up to release a new brand of digitally printed wallpaper with his work on it.

Browse More Related Reports:

3D printed wearables market accounted for USD 3,570.84 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR

3D Printers Market is expected to be worth around USD 17,940 million by 2031 from USD 13,220 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 21%

3D printing materials market size is expected to be worth around USD 17,775.07 million by 2032 from USD 1,624.16 million in 2021

Digital photography market is valued at USD 47.8 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 68.08 billion at a 3.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team - Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us