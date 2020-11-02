DigitalOcean Appoints Hilary Schneider and Warren Adelman to its Board of Directors

Breaking News
GlobeNewswire

New directors bring extensive technology executive officer and board experience to DigitalOcean

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DigitalOcean, the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced that Hilary Schneider, CEO of Shutterfly, Inc., and Warren Adelman, former CEO of GoDaddy Inc., will be joining its board of directors, effective November 1.

“Hilary and Warren are both proven leaders with an impressive track record of leading and growing high-profile technology companies to multi-billion dollars in revenue,” said DigitalOcean CEO, Yancey Spruill. “We are excited to add them to our board and know their experience and guidance will be invaluable to DigitalOcean as we continue to build scale into the way we provide our differentiated cloud solutions for developers, startups and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).”

Currently CEO of Shutterfly, Schneider has more than 20 years of experience leading and scaling consumer technology companies. Prior to Shutterfly, Schneider served as CEO of Wag!, the country’s largest on-demand mobile dog walking and dog care service, and president and CEO of LifeLock, the leader in identity theft protection. She has also served in a series of executive positions at Yahoo! and in several senior leadership roles at Knight Ridder. Beyond her extensive executive leadership experience, Schneider also served on the board of SendGrid and currently serves on the boards of Vail Resorts, Inc., and water.org. Schneider has a BA from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard University.

With more than 20 years in the technology industry, Adelman brings a wealth of experience leading and advising high-growth companies. He currently serves as the managing director of Nativ Group, an investment firm he founded in 2013 focused on SaaS businesses. Previously, he spent nearly a decade at GoDaddy, most recently serving as CEO and a member of the board. In addition to his experience as an executive officer, Adelman has served on several public and private technology company boards, including SendGrid, Phantom Auto, Yotpo and more. He also has been awarded more than 20 patents related to Internet infrastructure and security. Adelman has a BA from the University of Toronto.

“With over 500,000 customers and a community that is more than 4 million developers strong, DigitalOcean has already cultivated a strong, passionate following,” said Schneider. “I look forward to joining the board to help the company build on its success and continue to serve the cloud market for developers, startups and SMBs.”

“DigitalOcean has built a strong reputation in the market for delivering simple, cost-effective solutions that developers love and businesses trust,” said Adelman. “I am honored to join the board and help guide the company as it continues to innovate and grow to meet the evolving needs of its unique customer base.”

ABOUT DIGITALOCEAN

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to entrepreneurs at startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions allow developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.

