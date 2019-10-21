Digitize Customer Journey with Newgen at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, Orlando

Newgen to showcase its low code application platform at Booth #140

McLean,VA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communications, announced that it is participating at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, to be held at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, FL from October 20-24.

Subject matter experts from Newgen will be present at Booth #140 in Atlantic Hall, exhibiting solutions for streamlining and optimizing the customer journey. The experts will be demonstrating how Newgen’s low code application platform can help organizations integrate various capabilities needed to build a connected enterprise through its flagship products in intelligent digital automation, contextual content services, and omnichannel customer engagement. Also, they will discuss how Newgen helps you modernize your enterprise service management initiatives to cater to the needs of your internal as well as external customers.

Newgen experts will share customers’ success stories and talk about how each organization has transformed its backend and customer-facing processes using Newgen’s solutions.

“Newgen understands the value of the customer journey as the core of the business, and so, is uniquely focused on helping organizations transform their processes to significantly improve the experience at every stage of the journey.” said Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software.

Newgen’s platform, powered with a range of new-age technologies—from machine learning to digital sensing to robotic process automation—helps build solutions that exist on the cutting edge and offer customers the most streamlined, intuitive, and efficient customer journey. Newgen is committed to always implementing the latest and greatest in technology in order to offer their customers the unequivocally best solutions.

