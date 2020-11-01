Breaking News
Dilan Abeya Used His Struggles To Turn A New Chapter In His Fitness Career

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Los Angeles, USA, Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Within the Fitness industry, there has always been a negative outlook on those who take part in its fullness. Often the fitness athletes are thought of as self centered, uncaring, and only wanting people to take notice in their outward appearance. Dilan Abeya on the other hand, shatters this negative connotation as he omits a person or someone truly out there to help his fellow human being.

Dilan Abeya is a self made fitness model who first began working out after he went through some serious life challenges. Determined to overcome them he turned to fitness as an escape and little did he know, would soon be the key to his future.

What really started fueling Abeya’s career was his constant uploads of progress photos. Every week Dilan would post photos of him at the gym and experiencing life with inspiring captions and stories about his life. His goal with each of these posts was not only to show his progress, but also inspire others to do the same. Making the change from a rough to better lifestyle, Dilan knows others have it in them too but just needs some motivation. 

The journey of building a whopping hundred thousand followers has been more than beneficial for Dilan. For him it’s not just about the numbers or the gratification of his loyal followers. Even though he does appreciate these things, he has even more valued the journey which has been a path of healing. This has allowed Dilan to reframe his mind in a positive way allowing him focus on his fitness career. In a recent IG TV live on June 19th, 2019 Dilan talks about exactly this showing the perfect example of his mindset, and how he has overcome adversity

With Dilan Abeya’s eyes set on self development and helping others, Dilan is more than just the average “gym rat”. Instead Dilan has turned into a motivational model, entrepreneur and is now helping his one hundred thousand followers with daily tips and motivation. From down in the dumps, to now being one of the top of his class, Dilan Abeya one of the best things that has happened to the fitness industry.

Keep up with Dilan’s journey on Instagram here: http://www.instagram.com/d.ilan_a.beya/

Media Contact Details:
Company Name: Dilan Abeya, Entrepreneur
Company Email: [email protected]
Company website:http://dilanabeya.com/

