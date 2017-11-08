DiliTrust announces major funding of US$8 million

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiliTrust (formerly EQUITY), a leading software solution provider in corporate governance, today announced a major US$8 million funding from Calcium Capital.

Calcium Capital becomes the lead minority shareholder of DiliTrust alongside the current management team, which retains control of the capital.

This capital increase highlights DiliTrust’s remarkable growth and transformation in the last few years, including a fourfold increase in revenues since 2012, the broadening of its product range, its transition to SaaS and the development of its international customer base. The rebranding of the company and its products, announced in October 2017, is a key step in this transformation.

The funding will enable DiliTrust to accelerate its international development by opening new markets for its products, potentially through strategic acquisitions, to maintain its technological leadership and to continue enhancing its range of products and services.

DiliTrust offers a full range of corporate governance solutions and services in the legal, financial and internal control areas. Benefits for customers include enhanced performance and accuracy in governance management, and increased security on strategic data exchange.

Today, DiliTrust has offices in Montreal, Toronto, Paris, Dubai and Milan and has over 500 customers in over 40 countries. Major groups in North America and the Middle East and over half of the France’s CAC 40 companies use its solutions on a daily basis.

“This funding supports our development strategy and growth momentum. We aim to be the leader in governance solutions,” said Yves Garagnon, CEO of DiliTrust. “Global corporations and large enterprises have a growing need for applications which help them better meet their governance and regulatory compliance obligations. Our solutions provide them with robust security management of sensitive data.”

Cédric Duchamp, Managing Partner at Calcium Capital, added: “DiliTrust perfectly matches our investment strategy: a company that is well-established in its field, offering market-driven products and with multiple growth opportunities internationally. DiliTrust’s highly experienced and significantly invested management team quickly convinced us of the company’s vast growth potential in an environment in which the regulatory constraints, the demand for data protection and the professionalization of governance tools will only increase in the future.”

About DiliTrust

A software solutions provider, DiliTrust offers a complete range of solutions and services dedicated to corporate governance in the legal, financial and internal control areas. The DiliTrust offer includes:

DiliTrust Exec (formerly Leading Boards), an intuitive and user-friendly digitization solution for boards of directors and committees.

(formerly Visual Scope/Corpolex.com), a collaborative platform for the management of legal operations, centralizing and organizing corporate legal data. DiliTrust Data Room (formerly DiliTrust), electronic datarooms for a secure exchange of confidential data.

(formerly DiliTrust), electronic datarooms for a secure exchange of confidential data. DiliTrust MFT (formerly OpenTrust MFT), a simple tool for the secure transfer of sensitive and heavy files.

Known for its expertise and know-how in its markets, DiliTrust is committed to its 500 customers in over 40 countries, providing support to their managers in achieving their goals in terms of regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, transparency and legal and financial communications.

Major groups in North America, Europe and the Middle East and over half of France’s CAC 40 companies put their trust in DiliTrust, including:

Almarai, Accor, Altran, Royal Bank of Canada, BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Capgemini, Chalhoub, EDF, Engie, Eurazeo, Eutelsat, Koç, LVMH, MAF Retail, Pernod Ricard, Renault, Rexel, Safran, SNCF, Société Générale, Tereos, TF1, Veolia Environnement, Ville de Montréal, Vivendi and others.

DiliTrust has offices in Montreal, Toronto, Paris, Dubai and Milan.

For more information, visit https://www.dilitrust.com/en/

About Calcium Capital

Calcium Capital Partners is a French private equity investor bringing capital from entrepreneurs, CEOs and families wishing to invest in attractive SMEs, allowing these enterprises to benefit from their experience and networks. Its goal is to invest €5 to 20 million in high potential companies in which it aims to be an active, value-added shareholder. Supported by its own shareholders and an investor team with diverse and complementary backgrounds, Calcium Capital Partners seeks to establish true partnerships with companies it invests in, respecting their long term sustainability, culture and values.

For more information, visit www.calciumcapital.com

