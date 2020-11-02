Dillard, Johnson Named Corporate Officers

Breaking News
HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, today announced the appointment of Rob Dillard to Vice President, Corporate Development, and Rick Johnson to Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective November 1, 2020. Dillard and Johnson will both serve as Corporate Officers of the Company.

Dillard, 46, previously served as Corporate Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development and is responsible for the Company’s Corporate Development and Strategy function. He joined Sonoco in 2018 after serving as President of Personal Care Europe and Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Domtar Personal Care, a division of Domtar Corporation. Prior to that, he served as President of Stanley Hydraulics and Vice President of Business Development at Stanley Black and Decker. He has extensive experience in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions from his time with UBS Investment Bank, where he served as Executive Director of the Global Industrials Group. Dillard holds a BA in Economics along with an MBA from the University of North Carolina.

Johnson, 52, previously served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He has served as Chief Information Officer of Sonoco since 2019. Johnson leads all of Sonoco’s information technology functions globally and is responsible for the overall digital strategy for the Company. He previously served as Chief Information Officer at HNI Corporation from 2011-2019. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Global IT for Johnson Controls. He has extensive business transformation experience from his time with Ernst & Young consulting, and currently is a member of The Marvin Company board of directors. Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson University.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

