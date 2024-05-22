DANNIJO x Gianni Bini DANNIJO x Gianni Bini footwear is available exclusively at Dillard’s.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce today’s launch of DANNIJO for Gianni Bini, a limited-edition fashion collaboration with Florida-born sisters, Danielle Snyder and Jodie Snyder Morel. Renowned for their signature silk slips, statement jewelry and arm parties, the DANNIJO sisters bring their expertise to a captivating range of designs for Gianni Bini. This comprehensive, limited-edition collection offers exclusive, summer-ready selections of ladies’ apparel, swimwear, footwear and jewelry as well as girls’ apparel and footwear.

Dannielle and Jodie share, “One year in the making and just like that, our DANNIJO x Gianni Bini collection launched today in Dillard’s stores and online at dillards.com! We designed 75 styles for women and girls that you will want to live in all summer long! Slip dresses, matching sets, jeweled sandals, statement earrings, crocheted swim and so much more! We hope you love it as much as we do!”

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “Dannielle and Jodie have truly designed a summer stunner with DANNIJO x Gianni Bini! We are so excited to share this gorgeous, comprehensive collection with our loyal Gianni Bini following as well as our younger Dillard’s fashion enthusiasts with complementing girls’ selections. Danielle and Jodie have beautifully captured an easy and elevated summer vibe with DANNIJO x Gianni Bini, and we have been counting down the days to share it!”

About DANNIJO and the Collection

Founded by Florida-born sisters, Danielle and Jodie, DANNIJO is a lifestyle brand with a cult following known for its statement jewelry, tie-dye silk slips and resort-leisure apparel. As kids in Jacksonville, Florida, Danielle and Jodie would dress up in their mom’s vintage jewelry and make earrings and necklaces using their cardiologist father’s medical tools. These experiences imbue their design process with a delightful sense of curiosity and enthusiasm. Luxurious fabrics, daring embellishments, and playful prints come together effortlessly with elevated basics, echoing the sisters’ passion for travel and boundless optimism. Despite their geographical separation, their daily FaceTime design sessions infuse both East and West Coast influences into the collection, resulting in an eclectic yet harmonious fusion of styles that captures the essence of DANNIJO’s iconic aesthetic.

Today, DANNIJO is an international brand with a foothold in pop culture. The sisters are always expanding their reach and leveraging the brands DNA to make the world a little more colorful. Follow DANNIJO on Instagram @dannijo and online at dannijo.com.

About Gianni Bini

Gianni Bini, Dillard’s largest ladies’ contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to always be on the forefront of fashion, offering styles that exude high quality and satiate the contemporary customers constant craving for the newest, most cutting-edge trends. Gianni Bini aspires to always offer fresh, yet seasonally relevant collections that cater to all aspects of the contemporary woman’s life. Follow Gianni Bini on Instagram @giannibiniofficial. Follow Dillard’s @dillards and online at dillards.com.

