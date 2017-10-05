Breaking News
Home / Top News / Dime Community Bancshares Mourns the Passing of Director Anthony Bergamo

Dime Community Bancshares Mourns the Passing of Director Anthony Bergamo

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “bank”), is saddened to announce that Anthony (“Tony”) Bergamo, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since its formation in 1995 and a Director of the bank since 1986, passed away on  Friday, September 29.

“Tony was a larger-than-life presence on the Board and wherever he went,” said Kenneth J. Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime. “He was a tremendous leader, not only on the Board of Directors of Dime, but throughout the City of New York through the various organizations with which he was associated. We will all miss him greatly.”

Mr. Bergamo served on Dime’s Executive Committee and was Chairman of the Audit Committee. He was Vice Chairman of MB Real Estate, a national full service company engaged in the leasing, sales, investment and management of commercial and industrial real estate. In addition to his many professional accomplishments, he supported a number of philanthropic organizations. Most notably, he was the Founder and Chairman of the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation, which provides economic assistance to federal and local law enforcement agencies and also to those suffering from a serious illness or recovering from a natural disaster, since its founding in 1988.

“Dime has lost a respected leader, a dedicated director, and a friend,” said Vincent F. Palagiano, Chairman of both the Company and bank. “On behalf of the Dime family, we would like to express our condolences and sympathy to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Those who wish to make a tribute to his life may direct any contributions to the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation. More information can be found at www.federallawenforcementfoundation.com/mission.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
The Company had $6.26 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2017, and is the parent company of the bank. The bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-seven branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County, New York. More information on the Company and the bank can be found on Dime’s website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Anthony Rose, Executive Vice President and Director of Investor Relations. 718-782-6200 extension 5260

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.