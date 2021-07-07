Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on July 30, 2021

Breaking News
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, July 30, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, July 30, 2021, during which Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kevin O’Connor, will discuss the Company’s second quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom210729.html

Conference Call Details:  
   
Dial-in for Live Call:  
   
Domestic: 1-888-348-2672
   
International: 1-412-902-4232

Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.

Dial-in for Replay:  
   
Domestic: 1-877-344-7529
International: 1-412-317-0088
   
Availability: July 30, 2021 (10:30 a.m.) through August 13, 2021 (11:59 p.m.)
   
Access Code: 10158072
   

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13 billion in assets and number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: [email protected]

