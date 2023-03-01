HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report. The report highlights Dime’s policies, practices, and a strong commitment to the environment, community, and corporate governance. The report is available by visiting the Investor Relations section of dime.com or here.

Kevin O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Dime commented, “Dime is very proud to announce the release of our first ESG Report. For over a century, Dime has maintained a commitment to our stakeholders and community. As our environment, economy, and communities evolve, Dime is focused on serving as a financial pillar and a beacon of community leadership through our ESG programs and initiatives.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.1 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets