HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced today that Judy Wu has been appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company and the Bank.

Wu most recently served in the Regulatory Compliance and Privacy function of Flagstar Bank. Previously, she was Chief Privacy and Regulatory Compliance Officer and Co-General Counsel at Signature Bank.

“Judy is a well-regarded and experienced banking professional,” said Stuart H. Lubow, President and CEO of Dime. “As a member of our management team, we look forward to her leadership as part of our growth strategy.”

Wu earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from NYU, and her law degree from Fordham University School of Law.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.5 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.