HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced today that it has hired industry veteran Kenneth Scheriff. Mr. Scheriff will be part of Dime’s commercial lending group. He had a long and successful career at State Bank of Long Island and was most recently at New York Community Bancorp.

“I joined Dime as I was attracted to the single point of contact model and relationship-based mindset. Dime’s focused business model and commitment to the Greater Long Island marketplace aligns with my values and philosophy.” said Scheriff.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.5 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: [email protected]

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.