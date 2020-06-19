Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dime Launches Community Chest Philanthropic Outreach

Dime Launches Community Chest Philanthropic Outreach

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Dime Community Chest Benefits Local Businesses, Nonprofits and Communities

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Local businesses, nonprofits and communities in the New York metropolitan area are benefitting from a new “community chest” for support. Dime Community Bank (the “Bank” or “Dime”), subsidiary of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DCOM), announced today it has made significant efforts to support neighboring communities and businesses by funding a philanthropic community chest initiative.

Mr. Kenneth J. Mahon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank, stated, “In many of the neighborhoods where our branches are located, our branch managers have seen long-serving and much-loved business owners unable to conduct business. Dime wants to help assure their return to business-as-usual after the quarantine is declared over by supporting owners financially until they can once again become important quality of life cornerstones of their communities.”

Mr. Mahon continued, “To help support our business community and the nonprofit organizations that are providing valuable resources and services to our customers and neighbors, we established this philanthropic outreach program.”

As part of Dime’s community chest, the bank has already provided 40 small business grants totaling $200,000 through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. “The response has been great,” remarked Kevin Gallagher, Senior Vice President and Group Leader, SBA Lending. “We received 291 applications and over 400 nominations from a diverse mix of businesses and community organizations,” he noted.

In addition to the grant program, Dime has coordinated the following outreach efforts:

  • Partnered with PinkTie to provide food donations through the nonprofit’s Doorstep Donation Food Drive, a no-contact food drive program.
  • Donated a total of $30,000 to regional food banks City Harvest and Long Island Cares to assist in relief efforts.

Other Dime community chest efforts include employee volunteerism initiatives, through the Bank’s #DimeDay program, and a partnership with Heart 911 to offer volunteer construction support to help businesses repair damaged storefronts or offices.

To help raise awareness about the efforts in support of Dime community chest, the Bank has created a dedicated web page at dime.com/community-chest to feature many of these local business owners and their stories.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.35 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2020. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 28 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime’s website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Steve Miley
Senior Vice President – Strategic Marketing
718-782-6200 extension 5571

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.