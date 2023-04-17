HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Naor Boxer will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Group Director. His team will be located in Rockville Centre. Most recently, Boxer was Senior Vice President and Group Director at Signature Bank.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dime, said, “Naor is a proven banker with deep ties in his local communities and a strong track record. His client-centric focus makes him an excellent fit for Dime as we grow the premier business bank on Greater Long Island and capitalize on recent disruption in our marketplace.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.1 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets