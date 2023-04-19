HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Ravi Persaud will join the Company as First Vice President, Associate Group Director. His team will be located in Astoria. Most recently, Persaud was with Signature Bank since 2011.
ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.1 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com
(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets
- TSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Trinseo PLC Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – TSE - April 19, 2023
- Dime Names Ravi Persaud as First Vice President, Associate Group Director - April 19, 2023
- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results - April 19, 2023