Construction and Automotive Verticals to Drive the Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market. The Polyurethane Dispersion Segment is Expected to Lead the Market Expansion. Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc., Perstorp Specialty Chemicals Ab, Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Etc. Are a Few of the Key Manufacturers of Dimethylolpropionic Acid.

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dimethylolproprionic acid (DMPA) market is worth US$ 524 Million as of now and is expected to reach US$ 974.5 Million by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033.

Dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) is witnessing an ever-increasing demand due to its use in developing powder coatings, waterborne coatings, and multi-substrate coatings. Oil-based waterborne coatings are also doing the rounds. For instance – National Chung researchers based out of Taiwan have actually documented utilization of DMPA to develop linseed oil glyceride; which is, in turn, used in transesterification.

Electrodeposition facilitates coatings’’ low cost production, that too, with higher performance standards being maintained, thereby improvizing on the material’s functional properties. It’s also used at a larger scale in various electrical appliances like HVAC systems.

The present scenario is such that dimethylolpropionic acid is broadly used in producing and processing water-soluble resins. It’s generally applied in various aqueous urethane dispersions for generating waterborne, high-gloss coatings possessing exceptional flexibility and toughness.

The coatings are used in several applications owing to their characteristics like higher resistance to abrasion and heat, proper adhesion, low toxicity from lower emissions of the hazardous air pollutants and volatile organic compounds, and low flammability.

The automotive and construction verticals are slated to keep the cash registers ringing for dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market in the near future. Polyurethane dispersion is being asked for by verticals like furniture, fiberglass, adhesives & sealants, leather, and likewise.

At the same time, the fact that polyurethane dispersion could result in environmental hazards can’t be ignored. Plus, raw materials related to production of DMPA are subject to price fluctuations. Propionaldehyde and formaldehyde are broadly used in producing dimethylolpropionic acid.

The factors mentioned above could restrain the dimethylolpropionic acid market going forward.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market’ with its team of analysts and consultants going for bottom-up approach in primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With growing demand for electrodeposition coatings, the global dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market is expected to grow on an irrevocable note going forward”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market

North America holds a sizable market share with the US being subject to growing chemical vertical.

Europe is led by Germany with evolution of several manufacturing centers and development of infrastructure.

Coming to the Asia-Pacific, China is known for its innovations in automotives with higher demand for DMPA from chemical vertical. As per report released by the Trade Commissioner Service of China, the manufacturing and coatings vertical does display a higher potential for growth, with imports worth US$ 50 Billion.

Key Companies Profiled

Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Perstorp Specialty Chemicals AB

Henan Fianfu Chemical Ltd.

Jiangxi nancheng Hongdu Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Vtolo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Lemman Laboratories International Co., Ltd

Biosynth Carbosynth

Yigyooly Enterprise Limited

Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Perstorp, in January 2022, did buy GEO’s Di-Methylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) business; through which it did speak about its ambition of being one of the sustainable specialty service providers in coatings and resins sector.

Persorp, in November 2019, did announce extending its Ymer non-ionic dispersing monomers’ product range for PUD (Polyurethane Dispersion). The application areas of PUDs include coatings and adhesives for textiles, leather, automotive, and wood.

Segmentation of Dimethylolpropionic Acid Industry Research

By Application:

Polyurethane Dispersion

Resins

Powder Coating

Electrodeposition Coating

By End Use:

Adhesive

Glass Fiber Sizing

Automotive Topcoat

Wood Finishing

Others

What does the Report encompass?

The research study is based on application (polyurethane dispersion, resins, powder coating, and electrodeposition coating), and by end-use (adhesive, glass fiber sizing, automotive topcoat, wood finishing, and likewise).

With growing demand from adhesives and coatings verticals, the global dimethylol acid market is bound to grow remarkably in the near future.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs/Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies (TOC Continue…)

