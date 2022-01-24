Breaking News
Dino Iuliano Joins Adamas as Chief Operating Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamas Building Services is pleased to announce that Dino Iuliano has been hired as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) for their fastest-growing divisions: Adamas Amenity Services LLC, Adamas Parking Services LLC, and Adamas Trash Away LLC. Iuliano will operate and be based out of the Florida office.

At Adamas, Iuliano will spearhead the continued growth of these three divisions. “I am thrilled to welcome Dino Iuliano to Adamas,” said Jesus Muniz, CEO, Adamas Building Services. “What I found most compelling about Iuliano is his undisputed leadership within the real estate industry. He disrupted the market by pioneering best-in-class service delivery across several states. Iuliano understands customer satisfaction in a way that few executives can hope to, and he has a proven history of maximizing the growth potential of a range of businesses. Iuliano is joining an already successful, energetic team at the perfect time to spearhead operational expansion within the amenity, parking, and waste management divisions.”

Iuliano has been featured in various industry publications, such as NY Real Estate Journal, New Jersey & Company, and Real Estate Weekly, and provides lectures regarding security safety and awareness. Mr. Iuliano was a recipient of the NJBIZ “Top 40 under 40,” in September of 2009 as well as The Security Honor Roll in Access Control & Security Systems Magazine (5 who make a difference) in September of 2008. Iuliano served in the United States Marine Corps and was also a Sheriff’s Officer in New Jersey.

At Adamas, Iuliano is poised for even greater success. Please join Adamas in welcoming Dino to the team.

About Adamas Building Services

Headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey, Adamas Building Services is a boutique professional services company whose leadership is committed to personal involvement in the overall operations of each account. Adamas has grown out of the belief that the focus must be “Employees First” to achieve the level of quality and satisfaction homeowners seek when living in luxury residential communities. 

From inception to present day, their goal is to provide White Glove Service in all that they do. This is the level of excellence they instill in their Service Champions, the employees who staff the buildings and perform above the service levels that are required today. Adamas will work with property managers and owners to assess their needs, develop programs to meet those needs, supply staff who will meet or exceed their standard of service, bring innovative approaches and technology to help attract and retain residents, and to assist in maintaining the promise of luxury consistently and reliably for the property. Adamas’ managers will always be available to you and will frequently reassess your needs to make adjustments in the services, when needed, to help you meet sales and leasing goals.

Visit www.adamasbuilding.com

Media Contact Information:

Dino Iuliano

Cell: (973) 390-6907

Email: diuliano@adamasamenity.com

