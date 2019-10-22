Diplomat says he was told U.S. aid for Ukraine tied to request for probes: Washington Post

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine said on Tuesday he was told the United States was withholding aid from Ukraine to try to secure a public commitment for investigations relating to the 2016 U.S. presidential election and a Ukrainian company where former Vice President Joe Biden’s son served on the board, according to the Washington Post.
