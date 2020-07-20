Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Direct Auto Insurance Celebrates Customer Appreciation Month With ‘Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes’

Direct Auto Insurance Celebrates Customer Appreciation Month With ‘Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Leading car insurance brand to give away a car and a variety of gifts

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Auto Insurance is kicking off its seventh annual Customer Appreciation Month on July 20, offering drivers the opportunity to win a new car, gift card prizes for gas, and score a travel mug for their vehicle.

One lucky winner of the Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes will receive a $20,000 CarMax credit to use towards an automobile of their choice. The sweepstakes, at directauto.com/carsweepstakes, runs through August 14 with the drawing to take place on August 17.

Direct Auto is also giving away a $100 gift card each Friday starting July 24 through August 7 as part of its Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes via Facebook. In the spirit of showing appreciation, entrants are asked to tag someone they appreciate in the comments of the sweepstakes’ post at facebook.com/DirectAutoIns.

In addition, policyholders who refer three friends to Direct Auto, or new customers who get a no-obligation car insurance quote at any participating Direct store through August 14, will receive a travel mug while supplies last.

“We are excited about the opportunity to help people in our communities enjoy summer on the road with a free car and other car-related gifts,” says Josh Jarrett, SVP Marketing for Direct Auto Insurance. “Giving back is our way of saying thank you, and we look forward to spreading some joy where we can during this challenging year.”

Official rules and details about the Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes can be found at directauto.com/carsweepstakes and information about Direct’s Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes can be found here.

For more information about Direct Auto Insurance, visit directauto.com.

*About the Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes

No purchase Necessary. Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, LA, MS, NC, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WA who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts on 7/20/20 at 12:00 Noon CT and ends on 8/14/20 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Limit one entry per person. Prize is in the form of a CarMax credit valued up to $20,000. Winner responsible for any overage in actual purchase price, including vehicle tax and fees. Prize redemption is time sensitive. For entry and Official Rules go to directauto.com/carsweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Direct Administration, Inc., 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217.

*About Direct Auto’s Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes

No purchase Necessary. Direct’s Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, MS, NC, SC, TN, TX, and VA who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts at 12:01 AM CT on 7/20/20 and ends on 8/14/20 at 11:59 AM CT. Limit one (1) entry per person. See Official Rules for terms and conditions. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Direct Administration, Inc., 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. Facebook is not affiliated with this promotion.

About Direct Auto Insurance

Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 450 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by affiliated carriers owned by National General Holdings Corp. Headquartered in New York City, National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best. 

CONTACT: Contact

Nicole Baksinskas
Marketing Communications Manager
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.