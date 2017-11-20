Direct Energie : change in the share capital

Press release

Paris, 20 November 2017

Change in the share capital of Direct Energie

Sale by EBM Trirhena AG of a part of its stake

Around 4.7% of share capital sold on the market

Free float increased above 22%

EBM Trirhena announced Thursday 16 November a partial sale of its Direct Energie stake representing 2.1 million shares (around 4.7% of the share capital) stating the proceeds will be used to optimize its financial structure. The transaction, a private placement by accelerated bookbuilding, amounts to around €76.7m, and was placed with some 40 European institutional investors with a settlement scheduled today the 20 November.

Impala, major shareholder of Direct Energie, alongside Crescendix, CEO Xavier Caitucoli’s holding, have participated buying respectively 196,850 and 53,150 shares. As of today, the new share capital breakdown is as follows:

Impala SAS 33.12% AMS Industries 18.39% Lov Group Invest 5.48% EBM Trirhena AG 4.58% Luxempart 9.50% Crescendix 3.74% Management 2.11% Treasury shares 0.90% Free float 22.18%

Next publication:

2017 annual revenue: 28 February 2018 after market

ISIN code: FR0004191674 / Ticker symbol: DIREN / Euronext Paris, Compartment A

About Direct Energie

Third-largest French electricity and gas provider, the Direct Energie Group supplies more than 2.5 million residential and non-residential customer sites in France and Belgium (under the Poweo brand). Direct Energie is an integrated operator that produces and supplies electricity and gas, as well as selling energy services to its customers. The Group’s success has been underpinned for more than fourteen years by its technical expertise, excellent customer relations and capacity for innovation.

In 2016, the Group generated consolidated revenue of €1,692.4 million, and delivered 19.8 TWh of energy.

