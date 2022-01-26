Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Direct Relief, BD, NAFC Announce Free and Charitable Clinic Grant Winners

Direct Relief, BD, NAFC Announce Free and Charitable Clinic Grant Winners

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

$300,000 in charitable grants will help address chronic disease care among U.S. vulnerable populations

Grantee Church Health Center of Memphis Patient Care

Patient Care Photo from Continuity Grantee Church Health Center of Memphis, Inc. – Memphis, Tenn

Patient Care Photo from Continuity Grantee Church Health Center of Memphis, Inc. – Memphis, Tenn

Alexandria, VA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In their continued effort to help vulnerable populations access health care services that address chronic disease, Direct Relief, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) today announced the 12 free and charitable clinics that collectively received $300,000 in grants through the Continuity in Care program.  

The Continuity in Care program is a multi-year initiative made possible through the generosity of Direct Relief and BD and administered by the NAFC. It supports free and charitable clinics in expanding patient-tailored, innovative models of chronic disease care for vulnerable patients in the United States. This round of grants, in the amount of $12,000 per grantee, fund new or existing programs that are focused on helping patients who have, or are at risk of contracting diabetes and hypertension, through patient education, prevention, medication compliance and patient engagement efforts.

“Free and charitable clinics play an instrumental role in caring for patients across the United States each and every day, and this funding aims to expand their vital work through innovative, patient-first solutions,” said Damon Taugher, Vice President of Global Programs for Direct Relief. “Direct Relief is privileged to again join with NAFC and BD to recognize these clinics and their critical role.”

The 2021 Continuity in Care grantees are:

  • Lahai Health – Lynnwood, Wash.
  • Open Arms Clinic – Toccoa, Ga.
  • Volunteers in Medicine – Wilkes-Barre, Penn.
  • Church Health Center of Memphis, Inc. – Memphis, Tenn.
  • Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center – Brandon, Fla.
  • Sinclair Health Clinic – Winchester, Va.
  • West Virginia Health Right, Inc. – Charleston, W.V.
  • CrossOver Healthcare Ministry – Richmond, Va.
  • Faith Family Medical Center – Nashville, Tenn.
  • Westminster Free Clinic – Thousand Oaks, Calif.
  • C-ASIST Free Health Clinic – Dearborn, Mich.
  • Rophe Free Clinic, Inc. – Indianapolis, Ind.

“The NAFC is grateful to have partners like BD and Direct Relief who recognize the essential role free and charitable clinics play within their communities to provide accessible health care,” said Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President and Chief Executive Officer. “This important program helps our members provide essential services that help patients in underserved communities better manage diabetes, hypertension and chronic disease.”

Jennifer Farrington, Senior Director of Social Investing at BD and Vice President of the BD Foundation, added “This collaboration with Direct Relief and NAFC is well aligned to BD’s focus on helping improve outcomes for patients with chronic disease. Congratulations to all of the grant recipients, and we thank all of the clinics across the United States for the noble work they are doing to care for our country’s most vulnerable patients.”

The next program application will be announced in the first quarter of 2022 and will be open to all active members of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

 

# # #

 

About Direct Relief 

Direct Relief is a humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies. Accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the U.S. and world to communities and need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org/  

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians’ care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers’ capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About NAFC

National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c (3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

Attachment

  • Grantee Church Health Center of Memphis Patient Care 
CONTACT: Kerry Thompson
National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics
7036477427
kerry@nafcclinics.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.