Direct Relief Partners with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics to Provide More Than $1.8 Million in Grants for Hurricane Response and Relief Efforts

Alexandria, VA, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of the ongoing efforts to support communities affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Direct Relief and the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) announce over $1.8 million in grants to Free and Charitable Clinics in Texas and Florida.

“Recovery from major disasters continues long after the headlines disappear,” said Damon Taugher, Director of U.S. Programs for Direct Relief. “With the start of the 2018 hurricane season just days away, many communities are still healing from 2017’s devastating storms. Direct Relief’s hope with this latest round of funding is that Free and Charitable Clinics will not only be able to repair and recover from past emergencies but become more resilient to disasters in the future.”

These grants are distributed through the Hurricane Community Health Fund, which was set up by Direct Relief in the aftermath of the Hurricanes to be used solely for the benefit of hurricane-affected communities and people – particularly those who have low incomes, lack insurance, and are among the most vulnerable residents.

“The NAFC is proud to partner with Direct Relief to provide much needed funds to Free and Charitable Clinics that were and continue to be impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” said Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President & CEO. “In communities throughout the country, Free and Charitable Clinics are among the first health care responders, both in everyday life as well as in the face of disasters. This funding will assist member organizations as they continue to rebuild, recover lost supplies and medication and most importantly allow them to continue and expand providing care to their patients and communities, many of whom are still dealing with the aftermath of these storms.”

Grants from the Hurricane Community Health Fund are being distributed to Free and Charitable Clinics to support continued recovery efforts, to recoup expenses and/or reinforce emergency preparedness efforts related to the hurricanes which will allow for the continuity of crucial life-saving care to those most vulnerable in their communities.

The grants, ranging from $23,000 to $150,000 for a total of over $1.8 million, will be distributed to the following 20 Free and Charitable Clinics in Texas and Florida:

Casa El Buen Samaritano– Houston, TX

Christ Clinic– Katy, TX

Health For All– Bryan, TX

Ibn Sina Foundation– Houston, TX

PediPlace– Lewisville, TX

San José Clinic– Houston, TX

The Texas International Institute of Health Professions (TIIHP)– Houston, TX

TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries– Tomball, TX

Ubi Caritas Health Ministries– Beaumont, TX

United Health Partners– Houston, TX

North Miami Beach Medical Center– North Miami Beach, FL

St Vincent de Paul Community Healthcare, Inc.– Port Charlotte, FL

Good Health Clinic– Tavernier, FL

Grace Medical Home– Orlando, FL

Florida Lions Eye Clinic– Bonita Springs, FL

Neighborhood Health Clinic– Naples, FL

Osceola County Council on Aging– Kissimmee, FL

Universal Heritage Institute– Miami, FL

Shepherd’s Hope, Inc.– Orlando, FL

Miami Rescue Mission Clinic– Miami, FL

About Direct Relief:

Established in 1948 with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world — without regard to politics, religion, ethnic identities, or ability to pay. With operations spanning more than 70 countries and all 50 U.S. states, Direct Relief is the only charitable nonprofit to obtain Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor (VAWD) © accreditation by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Among other distinctions, Direct Relief earns a perfect score of 100 from independent evaluator Charity Navigator, was listed among the world’s most innovative nonprofits by Fast Company, and has received the CECP Directors’ Award, the Drucker Prize for Nonprofit Innovation, and the President’s Award from Esri for excellence in GIS mapping. For more information, please visit http://www.DirectRelief.org.

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics:

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,200 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a Four Star Ranking with Charity Navigator.

For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org . Follow the NAFC on Twitter at https://twitter.com/NAFClinics and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NAFCClinics .

