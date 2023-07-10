The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market is anticipated to witness significant demand primarily driven by ancestry tests, which comprise a major segment of genetic tests marketed directly to consumers (DTC-GT). These tests are directly sold to individuals without the involvement of healthcare professionals or health insurers.

NEWARK, Del, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market in 2022 was US$ 1,485.1 million and is estimated to be US$ 1645.5 million in 2023. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the smart agriculture solution market will expand at a CAGR of 11.40% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 4,843.4 million by 2033.

Boost in the income level in the advancing countries has further anticipated propelling the growth of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market where the rise in the cost of DTC genetic testing is further projected for uplifting the growth of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market in the timeline period.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2032 and is likely to reach US$ 4.0 Billion in 2032.

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing (DTC-GT) market grew at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2017 and 2022.

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing (DTC-GT) market grew at a CAGR of 15.6% and held about US$ 8.0 Billion of the global genetic testing market in 2021.

North America holds a major portion of the market with a value share of 48.2%.

The United States holds a direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share of about 42.9%.

Japan is said to hold an important part of the market with a value share of 6.3%.

China market is said to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in East Asia.

India uses genetic screening services growing at a CAGR of 15.3%.

The Australian market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Germany is set to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 7.1% in Europe where it holds 32.7% of the market share.

United Kingdom is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Ancestry tests segment exhibited high growth at a CAGR of 10.9%, with a projected share of about 38.2% in the global market in the same year.

The single nucleotide polymorphism chips segment held a market share of around 64.5% and is expected to showcase gradual growth over the forecast period.

The saliva segment held a direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share of 67.0%.

The retail sales segment held the highest direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share of nearly 79.5%.

“Usage of genetic marketers for affirming the existence of kinship relationships acts as one of the major opportunities in direct-to-consumer genetic testing manufacturers,” – comments an Analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market are:

23andMe

Ancestry DNA

Color Genomics, Inc.

Genetic Technology (EasyDNA)

Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.

Helix OpCo LLC

IDENTIGENE, LLC/ DNA Diagnostics Center

Living DNA Ltd

MyHeritage Ltd

Prenetics Limited

Family Tree DNA

Interleukin Genetics/orig3n

Counsyl/Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Fulgent Genomics

Some of the recent industry developments in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market are:

In May 2023, 23andMe offers a trove of information about your genetics and deeper ancestry where this top DNA testing service also provides checks for genetic health risks and your carrier status for many conditions.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market providing historical data for 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is segmented based on major by By Product: (Pharmacogenetics Tests, Carrier Screening Tests, Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests, Cancer Predisposition Tests, Low-Risk General Wellness Tests, Ancestry Tests), By Technology: (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chip, Whole Genome Sequencing), By Sample: (Saliva, Urine, Blood), By Sales Channel: [(Institutional Sales- Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), (Retail Sales- Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales)], By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, The Middle East and Africa)

Market Outlook by Categorization:

By Product:

Pharmacogenetics Tests

Carrier Screening Tests

Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests

Cancer Predisposition Tests

Low-Risk General Wellness Tests

Ancestry Tests

By Technology:

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chip

Whole Genome Sequencing

By Sample:

Saliva

Urine

Blood

By Sales Channel:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Online Sales



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

