The growth in the adoption rate of pets globally lead the way for Direct-to-Customer pet food Demand: Opportunities Ahead

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Direct-to-Customer Pet Food Market revenues were held at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022, and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 18 Billion. Direct-to-customer pet meals are expected to grow with a projected CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is being bolstered by the growing pet adoption across the world, especially in the developing spheres. Almost half of the pet food market is captured by dog food. A significant proportion of dog owners in the United States choose to buy dry dog food. Dry dog food is preferred from a global perspective too.

The direct-to-Customer model offers subscription plans to increase customer retention to obtain primary customer data, and offer a tailored solution for each customer’s needs. Owing to these benefits, companies in the pet food business have been increasingly inclining their distribution model from e-commerce to a direct-to-customer model.

Pet health has become an utmost concern for pet owners with the surge in urbanization and initiatives of pet associations to promote more care for pets. Owing to this trend, companies in the market are producing nutritional as well as customized pet foods. In 2019, organic and natural pet food sales reached US$ 6.8 billion in the United States. Thus, customers’ growing demand for organic pet food influences the growth rate of Direct-to-Customer pet food.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Direct-to-Customer Pet Food Market are

Nestle

General Mills

Mars Incorporated

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

The J.M. Smucker Company

Diamond Pet Foods

Heristo Aktiengesellschaft

Simmons Pet Food

WellPet, LLCThe Farmer’s Dog, Inc.

The Farmer’s Dog, Inc.

The companies in the industry are active in engaging customers on social media including pet-related blogs and other social media portals.

A few of the recent developments in the Direct-to-Customer Pet Food Market are:

In January 2023 , Hills Pet Nutrition announced its plans to expand its presence in Kansas.

, announced its plans to expand its presence in Kansas. In October 2022 , Nestle announced that they will invest US$ 110 million towards the expansion of their pet foods. To meet this expansion, the company acquires around 170.5 acres of land.

, announced that they will invest US$ 110 million towards the expansion of their pet foods. To meet this expansion, the company acquires around 170.5 acres of land. In July 2022 , Simmons Pet Food Company announced their plans they will only focus on wet pet food. The company was producing pet treats and dry pet food in early 2022, however, they decided to shut their production.

, announced their plans they will only focus on wet pet food. The company was producing pet treats and dry pet food in early 2022, however, they decided to shut their production. In May 2021, General Mills declared their acquisition of Tyson Foods for the expansion of the business in pet treats. The company acquired Tyson’s business for US$ 1.2 billion. General Mills included 300 team players of Tyson Foods after completing this acquisition.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Direct-to-Customer Pet Food Market, presenting historical market data (from 2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Direct-to-Customer Pet Food

by Type (Meal, Treats, Supplements), by Form (Dry Pet Food, Wet Pet Food),

(Meal, Treats, Supplements), by Form (Dry Pet Food, Wet Pet Food), by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets),

(Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets), by Health Condition (Nutrition, Digestive Health, Heart Health, Allergies, Dental Health, Skin Problems, Stress, Joint Health, and Other Health Conditions),

(Nutrition, Digestive Health, Heart Health, Allergies, Dental Health, Skin Problems, Stress, Joint Health, and Other Health Conditions), by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline),

(Online and Offline), in terms of Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America) from 2023 to 2033.

