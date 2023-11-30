The Direct Travel mobile app, Direct2U, is now accessible via Microsoft Teams

Denver, CO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Travel, Inc. , a key leader in corporate travel management, has made further advancement in its digital transformation journey with the announcement of a new integration between its Direct2U mobile application vendor, Mantic Point, and Microsoft Teams.

Direct Travel clients that use Microsoft Teams now have eased accessibility to details about upcoming trips and specific itinerary-related, risk management and safety information supplied by Crisis24.

This integration is available to clients — including travelers and travel arrangers — in English or French through both the Microsoft Teams mobile app and desktop app.

“The new integration does not replace our Direct2U app, but rather it delivers an added layer of convenience for our clients that are already using Microsoft Teams,” said Darryl Hoover, Chief Technology Officer for Direct Travel. “This advancement confirms our digital transformation strategy’s emphasis on meeting travelers where they are by making our resources and services easily available to them.”

The integration mirrors the Direct2U app’s user-friendly interface by presenting a dashboard-style viewing experience. From the dashboard, users can easily navigate between screens to learn about trip details and risk notifications related to their upcoming and/or past trips.

Direct Travel has shared that clients can expect to see further enhancements to its digital transformation journey in 2024.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 80 locations across North America and the UK and is currently ranked 11th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. For more information, visit www.dt.com .

CONTACT: Amanda Wesley, Vice President, Strategic Corporate Communications Direct Travel 225-439-8876 awesley@dt.com