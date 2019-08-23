Direct Travel’s Leisure Division Earns Highest Annual Growth Award at Virtuoso Travel Week 2019

Direct Travel Executive team left to right: John Coffman- Chief Financial Officer, Direct Travel;

Vivienne Kouba- Senior Vice President, Leisure, Direct Travel; Gerard Bellino-Executive Vice President, Leisure, Direct Travel; Lynda Sinclair- Senior Vice President, Leisure, Vision Travel; Stephen Smith- Senior Vice President, Marketing, North America, Direct Travel



Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

For the second year in a row, Virtuoso® , the world’s leading luxury travel network, awarded Direct Travel as the member with the largest year over year growth (revenue) at its annual Virtuoso Travel Week conference in Las Vegas last week. This impressive award comes shortly after Direct Travel was listed as #8 on the 2019 Travel Weekly Power List, further proving that its momentum as an ever-growing travel management company continues to build.

“I am thrilled to see that our team has once again succeeded in supporting our strategic partnerships within the Virtuoso network. It is truly a testament to our strength in coming together as a North American organization, and I am so thankful for the support from our supplier partners and the Virtuoso team over the years,” states Gerard Bellino, Executive Vice President of Leisure at Direct Travel.

Direct Travel also had record-breaking attendance at the Vegas networking conference this year, bringing close to one quarter of their 800 luxury travel advisors from across the globe and face to face with Virtuoso’s top rated hotels, cruise lines and tour operators.

“The triple threat of our advisor expertise combined with Virtuoso exclusive benefits and our strategic marketing programs proves that Direct Travel knows the formula for continued growth and stability in a market vulnerable to disruptors,” adds Stephen Smith, Senior Vice President, Leisure Marketing at Direct Travel.

While its Leisure Division consists of nearly 100 branch locations, the organization is heavily focused on high-touch local service under the influence of national strategy. As members of the Virtuoso network, travel advisors are able to offer clients exclusive offers and amenities that are unavailable to the public, as well as special fares and unique services that are solely for Direct Travel clients.

About Direct Travel



Direct Travel is a leading provider of travel management services. The company has been providing a full range of corporate, meetings & incentives and leisure travel services for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its team members and innovative partnerships, Direct Travel provides superior service and exceptional value for its clients. Direct Travel is a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

