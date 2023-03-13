Market Study on Direct View Light Emitting Diode (LED) Displays: A Cost-Effective Alternative to Traditional Video Walls

New York , March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Direct View Light Emitting Diode (LED) Display Market is forecast to reach US$ 13.0 billion in 2023. For the next ten years, the worldwide market will expand at 15.8% CAGR. Global sales of direct view light emitting diode (LED) displays are likely to total US$ 56.0 billion by 2033.

Demand for direct view light emitting diode displays is forecast to remain high in indoor applications. The target segment will progress at 15.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Growing applications of direct view LED displays in public facilities such as airports, houses of worship, and tourist spots is driving the global market forward.

Similarly, increasing usage in cinema, workplaces, conference rooms, and commercial real estate buildings for showing construction will boost direct view light emitting diode display sales. Further, widening applications in digital advertising is likely to boost the global market.

Direct view LED displays are also being used in the stadiums of sports events. For instance, Absen manufactured DVLED displays were used in 8 stadiums in Qatar during FIFA World Cup 2022 for live matches.

Thus, such massive applications in various events, conferences, and occasions will stimulate growth in the market. Besides this, rising awareness about the advantages of direct view LED displays will fuel sales.

Key Takeaways from Direct View Light Emitting Diode (LED) Display Market Report:

Global direct view light-emitting diode sales are set to rise at 15.8% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By pixel pitch, 1 to 2.5 mm segment is likely to expand at 15.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. Based on application, indoor segment will progress at 15.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The USA direct view LED display market is forecast to reach US$ 9.4 billion by 2033.

China direct view light-emitting diode display market will rise at 17.3% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Direct view light emitting diode display sales across Korea are likely to increase at 16.2% CAGR .

. Japan’s direct view LED display industry is forecast to reach US$ 9.1 billion by the end of 2033.

“Growing popularity of video walls worldwide will boost direct view LED display sales. Besides, advancements in DVLED displays are likely to create growth prospects for the market.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

LG, Unilumin Group, Barco, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Sony, Mitsubishi Electric, Hikvision, ViewSonic, Absen, Philips, Leyard, Planar, LIGHTVU, SAMSUNG, and INFiLED are key players operating in direct view light emitting diode (LED) display market.

Recent Developments:

In April 2021, ViewSonic Corp launched a preassembled solution kit for their all-in-one direct view 108” and 135” LED display. The display has 35 mm ultra-slim ID and has edge of 10mm. The kit can be transported easily because of its compact size.

Get More Valuable Insights into Direct View Light Emitting Diode (LED) Display Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Direct View Light Emitting diode (LED) Display market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Direct View Light Emitting diode (LED) Displays in terms of

Pixel Pitch (Less Than 1 mm, 1 to 2.5 mm, and Greater Than 2.5 mm)

(Less Than 1 mm, 1 to 2.5 mm, and Greater Than 2.5 mm) Applications (Indoor and Outdoor)

(Indoor and Outdoor) across several regions.

