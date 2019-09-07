Director of MIT’s Media Lab steps down in wake of Epstein revelations

The director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab stepped down on Saturday after a New Yorker magazine article revealed that the lab tried to conceal donations from disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, the university said.
