                                                                                                                       19th March 2018                                            

ETAIREIA INVESTMENTS PLC
(Etaireia” or the “Company”)
    
Director Resignation

The Company announces that following the publication of negative findings made in the course of divorce proceedings. Baron Bloom has decided to  step down from his role as a director and Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. The Company would like to emphasise that there is no suggestion of any improper conduct within Etaireia by Baron Bloom. Baron believes that continuing in his role would be disadvantageous to the Company and its shareholders and therefore the Board have accepted his resignation. The Board would like to thank him for his endeavours whilst with the Company and wish him well in the future.

The current Directors will handle the duties of Chief Executive and Chairman  whilst seeking a replacement.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

ENDS
    
Enquiries:
Etaireia Investments Plc 
Tel:  07830 182501
Greg Collier
  
NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:   
Alexander David Securities Limited 
David Scott – Corporate Finance 
James Dewhurst – Institutional Sales 
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 
http://www.ad-securities.com  49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA    

