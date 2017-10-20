Director Resigns from Board and the Company is Actively Pursuing Additional Members

Breaking News
THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta” or “Company”) (TSXV:ZEN) announces the resignation of Kenneth Stowe from the Board of Directors of Zenyatta. 

Aubrey Eveleigh, President and CEO stated, “The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Mr. Stowe for his contribution to the Company.  His experience and advice has been very important to the advancement of Zenyatta and we are very grateful.  We wish him the very best.”

The Company is presently reviewing a short-list of potential Board candidates and we expect to add at least one member in the coming weeks.

To find out more on Zenyatta Ventures Ltd., please visit website www.zenyatta.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward looking information and Zenyatta cautions readers that forward looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Zenyatta included in this news release. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, metallurgical processing, project development, reclamation and capital costs of Zenyatta’s mineral properties, and Zenyatta’s financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Zenyatta’s activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Zenyatta’s forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on Zenyatta’s forward-looking statements. Zenyatta does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Zenyatta or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To find out more on Zenyatta Ventures Ltd., please visit website www.zenyatta.ca or contact the Company at [email protected] or Tel. 807-346-1660.

 

