TROY, Mich., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DirectRx, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic health needs, today announced the launch of its new online portal, DirectReferral. Easily accessed from the pharmacy’s website at www.DirectRx.com, DirectReferral streamlines the process of submitting prescriptions and all related patient information from healthcare providers.

“We strive to accommodate the office workflow and processes of our prescribers, making it easier than ever to connect patients to the medications they need to live happier, healthier lives,” said Amanda Berishaj, PharmD for DirectRx. “DirectReferral guides providers through the prescribing process to ensure all required information is gathered, which will eliminate any delay in the patient’s care. From our website, providers can send prescriptions, demographic and insurance information and patient clinical information directly to our dispensing system.”

“We will then work directly with the patients to develop a personalized care management plan,” Berishaj added, “and through a thorough review of their insurance coverage, DirectRx will ensure that patients pay the lowest possible cost for their medication.”

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy and operates in 50 states. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

