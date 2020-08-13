Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DirectRx Pharmacy Launches New Operating System to Increase Compliance and Engagement Between Patients and Providers

DirectRx Pharmacy Launches New Operating System to Increase Compliance and Engagement Between Patients and Providers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

TROY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DirectRx Pharmacy, a dually accredited specialty pharmacy, today announced the launch of its new operating system by Framework MI, Inc., featuring intelligent data collection and a HIPPA compliant portal to engage both patients and providers in the mission to increase compliance among patients with chronic conditions.

DirectRx partnered with Framework MI to develop the system based on their advanced Cleo platform.  Through the HIPAA compliant portal, providers and organizations are able to share information and monitor patient adherence. The system also enables intelligent data collection to provide the highest level of patient engagement.

“For patients with complicated medication regimens, sticking to the prescribed treatment plan on a daily basis can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes,” said Marko Berishaj, president of DirectRx.  “As a specialty pharmacy, we are stepping up to develop plans, programs and software designed to track and improve the adherence rates of our patients, while communicating the results back to their physicians.  This enhanced level of care and follow-up, which is the premise of our new operating system, is increasing adherence for patients across the board.”

“We are honored to be working collectively, and partnering with DirectRx,” said Danielle Lydon, CEO of Framework MI.  “They are truly committed to providing outstanding service for their patients, providers and all trading partners.  This new partnership will build on their current patient adherence programs, and their goal to help their patients “Get Better!”  Any new technology initiative is a big commitment for DirectRx and further demonstrates their commitment to the patients and providers.  We are looking forward to a long and productive partnership.”

“Framework’s team and technology are the best in the market,” added Berishaj. “In conjunction with our team, they have built an end-to-end system that will continue to support our mission of helping patients Get Better!”    

Framework MI, Inc., based in Cincinnati, Ohio, provides custom software, including revenue cycle solutions, “Big Data,” audit, workflow, reporting, analytics, and a host of other products and consulting services to healthcare organizations/providers across a wide spectrum of the healthcare continuum. In addition to its flagship product “Cleo Suite©” and “Cleopatra©”, the company offers system design, project development/management, IT solutions, and consulting services to help clients maximize resources and ROI.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, is dedicated to providing patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care.  Unlike other pharmacies, DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy.  As a family-owned business, the company has grown to serve more than 40 states since its inception more than three decades ago.  Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders.  www.DirectRx.com

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:  Heather Blasko (248) 310-7405

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.