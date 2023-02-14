Compassionate Connections. Successful Outcomes. Happy, Healthy Patients.

TROY, Mich., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DirectRx, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic health needs, today announced it has launched a new website and a suite of training programs for its team members. The website revamp highlights the company’s commitment to partnering with prescribers and patients to deliver the highest quality care. The training programs are designed to help team members grow professionally.

“We’re very excited to launch our new website as we feel it better captures our commitment to compassionate patient care and the best-in-class services we offer to our provider partners,” said Director, Alban Ivezaj. “As a result of that commitment, DirectRx has experienced significant growth across all regions of the U.S. – including servicing all 50 states and a 26 percent increase in the number of patients we serviced in 2022.”

The DirectRx website highlights the company’s compassion for patients and commitment to partnering with doctors to deliver the highest quality care. New additions to the site include a Manufacturers tab featuring the company’s “industry best” time-to-fill, adherence and conversion rates; a Prescribers tab which highlights the key ways in which DirectRx collaborates with its prescriber partners and an interactive Careers tab to help grow the DirectRx team.

DirectRx has launched additional training and development programs for team members to further grow their skillset and longevity with the company. New programs include an account manager in training, pharmacy technician in training and regional patient care coordinator in training. The specialty pharmacy is also growing its managerial roles, adding a customer service manager role and more.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. The company operates in 50 states. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

