DirectRx Specialty Pharmacy Adds Director of Operations and Director of Legal & Compliance to Expanding Staff

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

TROY, Mich., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DirectRx, a leading dually-accredited specialty pharmacy in Troy, Mich., today announced the addition of Heather Monte as Director of Operations and Alban Ivezaj as Director of Legal & Compliance. The announcement was made by Marko Berishaj, President of DirectRx.

Monte brings expertise in operations management to her role as Director of Operations.  She previously served as the administrative sales manager for Dart Container in Mason, Mich. where she was responsible for account management analytics and reporting and systematic functionality following the company’s acquisition of Solo. In her new role, she will oversee pharmacy fulfillment and patient care operations; work to monitor, develop and improve operational best practices; and focus on continuously improving the patient experience.

Monte earned an MBA from Michigan State University and a bachelor of business administration from Walsh College. She resides in West Bloomfield, Mich.

As Director of Legal & Compliance, Ivezaj will be responsible for navigating all regulatory compliance and legal matters for DirectRx while ensuring that the pharmacy maintains its dual-accredited status by both URAC and ACHC. Additionally, Ivezaj will also provide leadership and manage DirectRx’s expansion to 50 state licensure.  

Ivezaj’s career has been focused in the healthcare sector including various positions of increasing responsibility across compliance, strategy and operations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its Emerging Markets division.  He is a graduate of Michigan State University’s James Madison College, and earned a juris doctorate from Wayne State University Law School. He is a resident of Birmingham, Mich.

“As we expand our operations and work to find innovative ways to improve communication between doctors, patients and specialty pharmacies, I am pleased to add the expertise of both Heather and Alban to our team,” said Berishaj. “Through their leadership, we will be able to improve our patients’ medication compliance rates and ultimately, help them to get well.”

DirectRx has experienced more than 500 percent growth in the past 26 months, going from just eight employees to 49 employees in the same time period, and increasing the number of patients serviced per month from 891 to 3,739 patients.  It continues to expand its reach across 40 states, with expected growth to all 50 states in the future, by narrowing its focus to specialty pharmacy products and services while implementing innovative patient compliance programs.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, is dedicated to providing patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care.  Unlike other pharmacies, DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy.  As a family-owned business, the company has grown to serve 40 states since its inception more than three decades ago.  Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders.  www.DirectRx.com

