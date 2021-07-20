Dirk Bernhardt Strengthens Products Liability Practice for Tanenbaum Keale in Seattle

Breaking News
SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce attorney Dirk Bernhardt has joined the firm as an associate in the Seattle office.

Bernhardt brings extensive experience defending manufacturers and corporate clients in environmental and toxic tort and product liability actions, handling cases from pleadings to resolution and managing discovery, depositions, law and motion, alternative dispute resolution and settlement. He has managed state and federal litigation for national product manufacturers and defended the Washington State Department of Transportation against negligence claims.

The majority of Bernhardt’s work has involved asbestos, motor vehicle, premise liability and wrongful death matters. He routinely collaborates with clients and other attorneys in evaluating and developing effective case strategies and then successfully implement them at trial.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to build the depth of our bench in this market and significantly expand the firm’s ability to efficiently and effectively handle matters,” said Christopher S. Marks, Tanenbaum Keale Office Managing Partner in Seattle. “Dirk’s experience matches well with the focus of our work, and we look forward to utilizing his abilities and legal acumen to best serve our expanding client base.”

Bernhardt is admitted to practice law in Washington, Oregon and California. He completed his undergraduate studies in political science and Mandarin Chinese at the University of California, Santa Barbara and earned his law degree at the Santa Clara University School of Law.

About Tanenbaum Keale LLP

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington. 

