NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in The Walt Disney Company (“Disney” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Disney investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 10, 2020 and November 8, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/disney-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=39684&wire=3

DIS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Disney+ was suffering decelerating subscriber growth, losses, and cost overruns; (b) the true costs incurred in connection with Disney+ had been concealed by Disney executives by debuting certain content intended for Disney+ initially on Disney’s legacy distribution channels and then making the shows available on Disney+ thereafter in order to improperly shift costs out of the Disney+ segment; (c) Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution had made platform distribution decisions based not on consumer preference, consumer behavior, or the desire to maximize the size of the audience for the content as represented, but based on the desire to hide the full costs of building Disney+’s content library; (d) the Company was not on track to achieve its 2024 Disney+ paid global subscriber and profitability targets, that such targets were not achievable, and that such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants had materially misrepresented the actual performance of Disney+, the sustainability of Disney+’s historical growth trends, the profitability of Disney+, and the likelihood that Disney could achieve its 2024 Disney+ subscriber and profitability targets.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Disney during the relevant time frame, you have until July 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

