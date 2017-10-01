Disapproval rating for Japan PM Abe exceeds support: Kyodo poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – The disapproval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration exceeded that in favor, a survey by Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday, underscoring the headwind Abe faces as a fledging new party challenges his ruling bloc in this month’s election.
