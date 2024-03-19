A federal court has ruled that it is constitutional to block defendants awaiting trial from possessing firearms.
The United States 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that restriction on defendants’ rights to bear firearms is constitutional because it is in line with the country’s historic legal procedures.
The decision was unanimous by the panel of three judges. The opinion was written by Judge Gabriel P. Sanchez.
“Here, the historical evidence,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Disarming defendants awaiting trial is constitutional, federal appeals court rules - March 19, 2024
- Why members of Congress decide they ‘gotta get out of this place’ - March 19, 2024
- Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison in Miami - March 19, 2024