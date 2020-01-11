Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a “disastrous mistake”, saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Disastrous mistake’: Iran acknowledges shooting down Ukrainian airliner - January 11, 2020
- Talks on future of Harry and Meghan going well, royal source says - January 11, 2020
- Nine dead, flights canceled, power out as winter storms hit the U.S. - January 11, 2020