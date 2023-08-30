WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that company management will participate in fireside chats at four upcoming investor conferences:

The 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 8 th at 8:45 am ET.

at 8:45 am ET. The Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13 th at 8:50 am ET.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13 at 8:50 am ET. The H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 13 th at 11:00 am ET.

Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 13 at 11:00 am ET. The 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27th at 2:25 pm ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after the event.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

