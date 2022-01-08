(DISCA, DISCK) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Discovery Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Discovery securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than March 8, 2022.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

According to the Complaint, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Discovery shares during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the Company because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Discovery class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Discovery class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

