DISCA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Discovery, Inc. Investors of Class Action & Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (“Goldman Sachs”) and Morgan Stanley (“Morgan Stanley”) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DISCA; DISCK) shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/disca.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Discovery shares during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the Company because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/disca or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Discovery you have until March 8, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

