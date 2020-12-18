Discover how the young Badgers baseball team succeeds through sportsmanship, team chemistry and friendship in new novel

Donald B. Lucas stresses the importance of teamwork in ‘Dynamite on the Diamond’

BOONE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The young Badgers baseball team has the talent, but an arrogant pitcher threatens their season unless they find a way to band together, mixing their talent with friendship and fun in Donald B. Lucas’ new sports novel for young adults titled “Dynamite on the Diamond” (published by Archway Publishing).

Thomas Nathan Taylor, nicknamed “Dyno” after his initials TNT, is the star pitcher of the team, but he has a lot of issues that make him less than a perfect teammate. The story is told through the eyes of his best friend and catcher, Chip Newsome, who in the beginning is Dyno’s only friend and the only person on the team that can get through to Dyno. “Dynamite on the Diamond” stresses sportsmanship, teamwork, and fair play. It illustrates both the positive and negative scenarios that young athletes, coaches and parents are involved with today. It shows the reader that they can have fun and be successful in sports and still be a good sport and a good teammate, and that team chemistry is just as important as talent.

“Sports are very important to our society. Team sports are very popular with young people and boys and girls need to learn to play these games the right way,” Lucas says. “I want readers to learn that sports is a great outlet for players and fans, but when they do not respect the game by being a good sport, a good teammate or a respectful fan, they have lost the true reason we play the sport.”

“Dynamite on the Diamond” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Dynamite-Diamond-Donald-B-Lucas/dp/1480896993.

“Dynamite on the Diamond”

By Donald B. Lucas

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781480896970

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781480896994

E-Book | 218 pages | ISBN 9781480896987

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Donald B. Lucas was a teacher, coach, athletic director, and elementary and middle school administrator. In addition to his career in education, he was also involved in officiating youth league, high school and college sports for over 50 years. Twenty-one of those years was spent as a Division I coordinator of football officials. “Dynamite on the Diamond” is his first book.

