Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Discover what it’s really like working for Walmart with ‘Life within a Big Box’

Discover what it’s really like working for Walmart with ‘Life within a Big Box’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Megan O’Hara hopes her new memoir will enlighten consumers about the positive and negative aspects of her job

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Life within a Big Box: The Perspective of a 25-Year Retail Associate” (published by Archway Publishing) by Megan O’Hara offers her insider’s perspective of the inner structure of Walmart and what it’s like to work there as a 25-year employee.

 

Sharing an hourly associate’s perspective, the book shows what it’s like working for Walmart. O’Hara brings attention to some of the issues that plague the company, but also fun and camaraderie between the associates. Additionally, she highlights the hard work that goes on in the stores. The book takes place in 15 Walmart stores in five different states over a period of 25 years.

 

O’Hara hopes to give her readers “a better idea that Walmart is not as bad as everyone thinks. When they walk in the door of their local store, they will see it in a different light. I am hoping salaried management and CEOs who read this, know that what they decide affects us as hourly workers.”

 

“Life within a Big Box” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Life-Within-Big-Box-Perspective/dp/1480897728.

 

“Life within a Big Box”

By Megan O’Hara

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 324 pages | ISBN 9781480897724

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 324 pages | ISBN 9781480897731

E-Book | 324 pages | ISBN 9781480897748

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Megan O’Hara is an hourly associate with Walmart and has worked in 15 stores in five states for more than 25 years. Her role as a sales associate, department manager, support manager and customer service manager, gives her a broad base for behind-the-scenes knowledge, company insight, and personal experience with management, co-workers, and customers. She has recently stepped back into being a sales associate. She has four grown children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild which has given her time to fill her passion for writing. “Life within a Big Box” is O’Hara’s first published book.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.