Discover what life was like in Canada during the ’40s and early ’50s in new coming-of-age memoir

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author Colin Ruthven, who served as a fighter pilot in Vietnam, recalls growing up in Canada, moving to America, and a life filled with adventure in his new memoir “Enders: Growing up in the West End of Vancouver in the 1940s.” (published by Archway Publishing).

Ruthven shares his experience of 19 years of life in Canada during the ’40s and early ’50s. It sets the background, both psychological and emotional, that determined decisions the author made that eventually led to him having to leave Canada. “Enders” is a portrait of the West End of Vancouver during that time and how a growing boy related to the economic and cultural challenges that he confronted.

The author would like the reader to understand the time, mainly the people and how they reacted to events of the forties. He wants the reader to know the City and the West End of Vancouver at that time, a more innocent period of our history. More intimately the reader will understand the dramatic events that led up to the author leaving Canada

“Enders”

By Colin Ruthven

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 612 pages | ISBN 9781480897571

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 612 pages | ISBN 9781480897588

E-Book | 612 pages | ISBN 9781480897595

About the Author

Colin Ruthven was born in Sweetgrass, Montana, in 1934 to Canadian parents who crossed the border back into Canada after his birth. Being born American but raised in Canada afforded Colin dual citizenship, which would go on to play a major part in his life. In 1954, he left Canada and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, where he became a fighter pilot and served two tours in Vietnam. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in Memphis, Tennessee, after 21 years of service. In Memphis, he went on to enjoy a long career as an illustrator, winning the Scripps Howard Illustrator of the Year Award three years in a row thus garnering him a place in the Scripps Howard Hall of Fame. He currently resides in Memphis with his wife, Alice, where he both writes and paints.

