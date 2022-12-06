Aspiring poet seeks to unite people with collective emotions in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the age of eighteen Krys Choute Mbogning immigrated to the United States, but his mind has never been far from his African roots. Reflecting on his childhood and youth in his home country of Cameroon, Mbogning recalls a deep connection to music and lyrics which he showcases in his debut book of poetry. In I Feel So I Write, Mbogning presents a collection of short poems to help people connect.

Examining how our communication and actions affect one another, both positively and negatively, Mbogning contrasts dreams with reality through poetry, reflecting his experiences and thoughts on love. His earnest point of view is wholly relatable and a moving testament to one’s shared humanity. For Mbogning, lyrics are pieces of poetry for bringing people together, and he wants readers to identify with his experiences. His direct approach and straightforward perspective highlight similarities over differences to spread a message of acceptance. An uplifting tribute to the power of the human connection, I Feel So I Write will unite readers in their quest for a sense of purpose and belonging.

About the Author:

Born and raised in Cameroon, Africa, Krys Choute Mbogning is a poet inspired by music. Through his writing, he hopes to bring people together. He currently lives in the United States.

