DiscoverOrg Featured on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2019

Ranking among the best companies to sell for in the United States for the second year in a row

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Based on an independent ranking by Selling Power magazine, DiscoverOrg, a market-leading marketing and sales intelligence platform, continues to be a leader in creating a successful sales team environment and culture. This is the second time in a row the company has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2019 list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in the Unites States; marking the 19th consecutive year the list has appeared in the magazine.

“A great sales team starts with smarts and ends with dedication,” said Brian Vital, Vice President of Sales Development at DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo. “I’m fortunate to collaborate with a group of incredibly passionate team-players, who are excited about what they do, and have fun working with – and selling – some of the best tools in the industry.”

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering three broad categories:

1) Compensation and Benefits
2) Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement
3) Customer Retention

The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says it is vital to recognize companies that are creating excellent sales teams today.

“Successful sales teams know how to embrace change,” says Gschwandtner. “That could be in the form of technology or in the form of process. Each organization featured on the 50 Best Companies to Sell For list represents an elite, agile selling environment that understands how to lead in their market.” 

About DiscoverOrg

Whatever your next stage of growth, DiscoverOrg will get you there faster. Growthbound organizations depend on DiscoverOrg’s deep B2B intelligence to drive their sales, marketing and recruiting activities. Our award-winning solutions provide a stream of accurate and actionable company and contact insights that can be used to find, connect with and sell to target buyers and hires more effectively – all integrated into the leading CRM, Sales Engagement and Marketing Automation Tools on the market. DiscoverOrg’s biggest differentiator is the combination of proprietary technology, tools and integrations with a layer of human-verification that allows us to deliver the highest guaranteed accuracy of any B2B provider in the market. Visit www.discoverorg.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Selling Power also publishes annually Top AI Solutions for Sales, Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors, Top 20 Sales Training Companies, Leading Sales Consultants – Sales Coaching and Training, and the Selling Power 500 Largest Sales Forces in America.

Media Contacts
Anna Fisher
VP of Marketing
617.826.2501
[email protected]

