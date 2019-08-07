DiscoverOrg Featured on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2019

Ranking among the best companies to sell for in the United States for the second year in a row

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Based on an independent ranking by Selling Power magazine, DiscoverOrg, a market-leading marketing and sales intelligence platform , continues to be a leader in creating a successful sales team environment and culture. This is the second time in a row the company has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2019 list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in the Unites States; marking the 19th consecutive year the list has appeared in the magazine.

“A great sales team starts with smarts and ends with dedication,” said Brian Vital, Vice President of Sales Development at DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo. “I’m fortunate to collaborate with a group of incredibly passionate team-players, who are excited about what they do, and have fun working with – and selling – some of the best tools in the industry.”

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering three broad categories:

1) Compensation and Benefits

2) Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement

3) Customer Retention

The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says it is vital to recognize companies that are creating excellent sales teams today.

“Successful sales teams know how to embrace change,” says Gschwandtner. “That could be in the form of technology or in the form of process. Each organization featured on the 50 Best Companies to Sell For list represents an elite, agile selling environment that understands how to lead in their market.”

